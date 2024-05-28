Best Sushi Bars in Palma

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 28 May 2024 • 13:09

Palma offers many fabulous sushi bars, including Urban Sushi

Palma is an incredible city for food lovers, offering tastes and aromas from around the world. Here are some of the best sushi bars in the city.

Harajuku, located at Joan Crespi 36, has an innovative gastronomic concept, blending traditional Japanese techniques with a fusion of flavours using the finest ingredients. The menu offers unique creations such as the Tori Roll, featuring crispy chicken and red berries teriyaki, and the Soft-Shell Roll, with tempura crab and passionfruit mayonnaise. The signature Harajuku Roll combines prawns, flamed salmon, and tobiko. This fusion cuisine offers a unique dining experience.

Japanese Fusion

Ta-ke is a Japanese fusion bar in the heart of the Terrano neighbourhood. The intimate bright space features large windows and wooden décor that stays true to Japanese aesthetics. The Ta-ke team has crafted a menu filled with flavour, textures and high-quality ingredients. Located at Pl.de Francesc Rossello Pintor, this is a place to enjoy exceptional food and great service.

MarChica Offers A Warm Welcome

MarChica has returned to Palma, aiming to reclaim its status as a local favourite. Located in an exceptional spot with sea views, MarChica offers a warm, serene atmosphere. Guests can enjoy high-end international cuisine and great sushi, including dishes like Tataki de Salmon Ahumado and Crispy Toro.

Urban Sushi

Urban Sushi offers an authentic Japanese dining experience, perfect for lunch or dinner. The restaurant, located on 11 Caro Street, Santa Catalina, is a foodie paradise.

Prefer dining at home?

Urban Sushi offers a delivery service, prepared to order for maximum freshness.