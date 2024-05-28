Blue Flags fly high in Valencian Community

By Linda Hall • Updated: 28 May 2024 • 12:16

ADEAC AWARDS: 159 Blue Flags for the Valencian Community 2024 Photo credit: gva.es

The Valencia region’s 159 Blue Flags demonstrated that is possible to combine economic development and environmental protection, the Generalitat’s Salome Pradas declared.

The head of the regional government’s Environment, Water, Infrastructures and Territory department was speaking in Xivert (Castellon) as she presented this year’s prestigious Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC) awards.

Two out of every 10 Blue Flags that were given out in Spain this year went to the three provinces of Alicante, Valencia and Castellon, Pradas pointed out.

“Each of those flags underlines Valencian Community’s reputation as a top-level tourist destination and guarantees that its beaches continue to be a source of natural riches as well as a driving force for the economy,” she said.

This year there was a new flag for the Rabadells beach in Oliva and one for the Torres beach in Villajoyosa. It was also good news for Benidorm’s Mal Pas and Levante beaches, together with Les Deveses in Denia, all of which have recovered their coveted Blue Flags