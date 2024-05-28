By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 May 2024 • 16:05

Casa Amalia: The iconic eatery that served up memories and magic. Image: Look & Find.

On March 12, 2022, Almería bid farewell to a true hospitality icon, Amalia Lirola, who passed away at the age of 92.

Amalia was the founder and heart of the legendary Casa Amalia, a pension restaurant with nearly six decades of history located in the municipality of Dalías.

The property, located at 29 Calle del Cura Ferrer, is now being sold as the family prepares for retirement.

Casa Amalia, awarded the National Tourism Award in 1990, holds a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike.

The property spans 812 square metres and features a dozen bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with the renowned dining area.

Over the years, Casa Amalia has welcomed everyone from artists to ministers, all coming to savour the delicious homemade dishes prepared by Amalia herself.

Self-Service Restaurant

Founded in 1965 by Amalia and her husband Antonio, Casa Amalia quickly became known as the first ‘self-service’ establishment in Almería.

Offering a fixed price regardless of the number of dishes consumed, it gained popularity rapidly.

People from all over the province flocked to indulge in the famous rice with snails and beans, cabbage, bean stew, and many other traditional homemade delicacies.

Casa Amalia became synonymous with authentic and traditional gastronomy, cherished by generations of patrons.