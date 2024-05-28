Casares celebrates Pride

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 28 May 2024 • 6:43
Photo: Screenshot / Youtube / Jota Carajota
Casares is preparing to celebrate Pride Day on Friday June 7 in the Jardines del Rosario.
The event, which champions diversity, will include the presentation of the Casares Diverso Award and a gala with a performance by Jota Carajota, a renowned Spanish drag queen.
The municipality, which has recently been awarded the European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity prize in the bronze category for cities with less than 50,000 inhabitants, reaffirms its commitment to creating a fairer and more diverse society. This recognition adds to the various measures that Casares has implemented to promote inclusion and diversity.
For the past four years, Casares has been celebrating Pride Day with a festival that highlights the importance of the LGTBI movement. This year, the Casares Diverso Award will once again be presented, which recognises the work of people in the municipality who have stood out for their work in promoting a fairer and more diverse society.
The event, which this year has moved to Casares Costa, will continue in the auditorium of Los Jardines del Rosario with music by DJ Mister Gody and a drinks bar, offering attendees a celebration full of colour and diversity.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.