Cat collection at Carrefour

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 May 2024 • 7:59

AGYA at Carrefour Photo: AGYA

On Saturday May 25, volunteers for charity AGYA raised €187.50 and a massive 400 kilos (with a value of approximately €1,200,00) of animal food at the collection point at Carrefour in Estepona.

The explosion in the birthrate of cats is being contained by the Animal Rescue Charity AGYA in Manilva, Casares and Estepona. This voluntary organisation is using the CER/TNR (Trap, Neuter, Release) method, assisting the town halls to solve the problem without killing the animals, AGYA has been carrying out this task since 2013, and up to now the organisation has been self funding.

They maintain 95 feeding stations and support the general care and health of over 4,000 cats in these areas for the local communties. They urgently need more volunteers, donations and sponsorships to continue their work so if you can help please get in touch via the website: https://www.gatosyamigos.com .