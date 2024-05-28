Charity drop-off

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 May 2024 • 8:11

Dog food donations Photo: ACE

The charity ACE Shin is currently using 300 kilos of food each day to look after the hundreds of animals in their care, this is a huge amount so once again they are asking for your support.

The Far Post Calahonda (above Mercadona) and Snack Attack in La Cala have very kindly offered to be drop-off points for the collection of supplies to keep the charity going. If you are passing and would like to donate a can or bag of food it will be collected and taken to the shelter where it will be very gratefully received.

ACE fights against the mistreatment and killing of dogs in southern Spain. Their shelter houses 500 dogs and cats each month who receive the care they need, including food and medical care, day in and day out.

Your donation will help ACE continue their work, taking care of stray, abandoned and mistreated animals. Every dog, whether sick, old or with a disability, gets a fair chance with your help.