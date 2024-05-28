Coexistence Day in Benidorm

By John Smith •
Published: 28 May 2024 • 18:13
The burning of the Falla
Credit: Benidorm Council
For more than 20 years, the Doble Amor Occupational Centre in Benidorm has held an annual Coexistence Day and this year it took place on May 25.
It’s a fun occasion which draws together friends and families connected with the centre which exists to promote the rights of those clients who have intellectual disabilities.
Supported as it is by the Benidorm Council, the centre was pleased to welcome, amongst the many hundreds who attended, the Benidorm Councillor for Social Welfare, Ángela Zaragozí and a number of her colleagues.
Unlike last year when the weather wasn’t very nice, this celebration enjoyed a sunny day with plenty to keep everyone entertained.
Naturally, with so many people present who needed to be fed, the obvious solution was a giant paella and after enjoying the meal, guests were invited to see the setting fire to a traditional (although quite correctly not as large as most) Falla which had been created by the centre’s students and instructors.
Once again, those attending reinforced their commitment to the support of those who are entitled to be assisted to live a happy and inclusive life.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.