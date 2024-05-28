Coexistence Day in Benidorm

By John Smith • Published: 28 May 2024 • 18:13

The burning of the Falla Credit: Benidorm Council

For more than 20 years, the Doble Amor Occupational Centre in Benidorm has held an annual Coexistence Day and this year it took place on May 25.

Supporting those with intellectual disabilities

It’s a fun occasion which draws together friends and families connected with the centre which exists to promote the rights of those clients who have intellectual disabilities.

Supported as it is by the Benidorm Council, the centre was pleased to welcome, amongst the many hundreds who attended, the Benidorm Councillor for Social Welfare, Ángela Zaragozí and a number of her colleagues.

Weather was good

Unlike last year when the weather wasn’t very nice, this celebration enjoyed a sunny day with plenty to keep everyone entertained.

Naturally, with so many people present who needed to be fed, the obvious solution was a giant paella and after enjoying the meal, guests were invited to see the setting fire to a traditional (although quite correctly not as large as most) Falla which had been created by the centre’s students and instructors.

Once again, those attending reinforced their commitment to the support of those who are entitled to be assisted to live a happy and inclusive life.