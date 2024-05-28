Coffee club thanks to the Lions

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 May 2024 • 8:35

Thanks to the Lions donation Photo: Lions

On Friday May 24, the La Cala Lions visited the gardens of ADIMI in La Cala Hills where they were welcomed by Laura Villiers who is the Secretary/Administrator of ADIMI, an association for people with intellectual disabilities.

The morning was arranged to thank the Lions for their donation of €1,980 that has helped the remodelling of the garden and the installation of a coffee bar which is manned by some of the residents. Other residents came out to meet the Lions and to present them with a gift that the residents had made from wood in their workshop.

Before the Lions donated the money, the garden was just soil and dead flowers near the carpark. It has now been grassed, with walkways, a little café with tables and parasols a basketball hoop and a swing ball game.

The Lions have pledged another €2,000 to the centre which will be used to further develop the garden so residents can enjoy the joys of the great outdoors in a safe environment.

The La Cala de Mijas Lions raise money at many events throughout the year. The next event is a Summer Fair and Pre-Loved Fashion Show in Butibamba Park in La Cala on Sunday June 2 from 11am. Bring the whole family and enjoy.