Costa Calida: Events and activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 May 2024 • 19:19

Rock out with Peter Jezewski Image: Facebook/ Peter Jezewski

Rock Legend

ROCK legend Peter Jezewski is back! The former lead singer of ‘The Boppers’ is making a return to San Pedro Del Pinatar for a special live performance at YAROA Bar. With over 45 years as one of Sweden’s most beloved artists, Jezewski promises an unforgettable evening. Fans can look forward to a mix of classic 50s and 60s hits along with some of his biggest songs.

The event is set for Friday, June 28, with dinner starting at 5 pm and the show kicking off at 7 pm. A special dinner will be served for just €30, making it a great deal for a night of nostalgia and entertainment.

YAROA Bar is conveniently located in the same building as Traiña Hotel at Avenida Romería de la Virgen del Carmen, 86A, 30740 San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia. Reservations are a must as tables are selling fast. To book your spot, call or WhatsApp 0034 671037379 or phone 0034 968180002. Don’t miss out on this incredible evening with Peter Jezewski!

June Events

THE Royal British Legion’s Murcia Branch has a busy June ahead with several events planned. Known for supporting the Armed Forces community, the Legion is gearing up for the 80th anniversary D-Day celebration on June 8 in Camposol. This evening promises to be a popular event, featuring a raffle with tickets available for €5 from any Murcia Branch RBL Committee member or at the event and live music from The quality Street band. To secure your place, contact Cat’s Bar, Tel’s Bar, or Rendezvous on Camposol; reservations cost €2 per person. The event begins at 8 pm and will finish around midnight.

Additionally, they are hosting social craft afternoons, offering a chance to get creative while socialising. The first session is scheduled for June 18 in Cehegin, followed by another on June 25 in Camposol. Each session costs €5 per person, and participants can take home their creations. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Email juliebiddles@hotmail.co.uk or WhatsApp 0034 711 012 815.

Recently, the RBL Murcia Branch raised €307 through a quiz and raffle, highlighting their ongoing efforts to support the community. These events are a great way to get involved and support the Royal British Legion’s mission.

Line Dancing Fundraiser

ON Saturday, June 1, grab your cowboy hat and dancing shoes for a paw-some cause! The PAPS Dogs Rescue Shelter in Spain is hosting a country line dancing fundraiser at La Zona Terraza in Los Narejos, from 10 am to 12:30.

For just €8, attendees can enjoy two and a half hours of boot-scooting fun, complete with a raffle break. No experience? No problem! The event welcomes complete beginners, with the class taught in English.

But what if you can’t make it? Don’t fret! You can still lend a paw by donating online: https://gofund.me/15fb99a6. Every contribution helps PAPS rescue, care for, and re-home abandoned dogs.

So, mark your calendar, book your spot in advance, and get ready to dance for a good cause. Remember, every step you take supports a wagging tail and a furry friend in need. Let’s line dance our way to making a difference! For more information contact: WhatsApp: 0034 634 132 864, email: lotusflowerspain@gmail.com.

Summer Lineup

GET ready for an exciting summer at El Auditorio El Batel in Cartagena with ‘Los Veranos de El Batel’ (El Batel Summers). From July to August, the stage will come alive with a lineup of performances, catering to all tastes.

Kicking off the festivities on July 5 is the renowned Sergio Dalma, presenting his latest album and showcasing his ’80s-inspired sound. On July 11, the Joven Orquesta Sinfónica de Cartagena (JOSCT) takes centre stage with Gustav Mahler’s monumental 1st Symphony, promising a symphonic journey filled with dynamic themes.

Marwán brings his eclectic blend of music on July 12, celebrating 20 years in the industry by featuring various exciting collaborations across various genres.

But the highlight of the summer comes on July 27 with the ‘Totally Tina!’ show, a spectacular tribute to the iconic Tina Turner. Audiences will be treated to electrifying renditions of Turner’s greatest hits, promising a night of soulful nostalgia and rock ‘n’ roll energy.

With these shows and much more, ‘Los Veranos de El Batel’ promises an unforgettable summer filled with music, laughter, and cultural delights for all. For tickets see auditorioelbatel.es or at El Batel ticket office from Monday to Saturday 10 am to 3 pm.

Golden connections

IN response to the growing issue of loneliness among seniors, the Age Concern Golden Connections Club was created, offering a solution to the social isolation faced by individuals aged 55 and above. The club, in collaboration with Rendezvous, Camposol sector A, aims to combat loneliness and foster friendships.

The club provides a welcoming space for seniors to meet monthly, share experiences, and form lasting bonds. The initiative emphasises inclusivity and accessibility, welcoming both social butterflies and those looking to expand their social circles. The goal is to create a supportive community where everyone feels valued and heard.

The next monthly lunch is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, from 2 to 4 pm at Rendezvous on Camposol A Sector, with subsequent lunches held at the same time on the first Wednesday of every month. Tickets, priced at €10 per person, include a delightful lunch, sponge cake, and tea or coffee.

Tickets are available at Rendezvous during opening hours or at the Age Concern Social Centre in Camposol C Sector. For more information on joining the Golden Connections Club or supporting the initiative, visit their Facebook page or contact ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here