Costa del Sol news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 May 2024 • 21:06

Beach club afternoon interrupted Photo: Fuengirolasequeja

Police raid

WHAT started as a relaxing day at the Ocean Club in Puerto Banus turned into a nightmare for guests when National Police stormed the venue on Saturday May 25 watched on by a police helicopter. The raid was part of Plan Marbella to combat organised crime in the area.

Sky high

ESTEPONA is the Spanish town with the highest increase in rents. Prices in the town increased by 190 per cent, the highest increase in Spain according to a study by Fotocasa. The monthly price for renting an 80 sqm property has gone from €446 in 2014 to €1,297 in 2024.

Coast shaken

AN earthquake of 4.2 magnitude shook the Costa del Sol in the early hours of Monday May 27. The epicentre was off the coast of Melilla a depth of 19 kilometres and was felt with varying degrees of intensity in coastal towns in Malaga province.

Election help

MARBELLA is offering a free assisted voting service for people with reduced mobility in the elections to be held on June 9 for the European Parliament. The service will run from 9am to 2pm and people who require this assistance can call 951 703 608.

Historic heat

THE Costa del Sol is expecting a dry summer and one of the hottest in its history. June, July and August will be among the hottest months in history according to the director of the Malaga Meteorological Centre (Aemet), Jesús Riesco.