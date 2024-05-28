Trending:

Driver Rams Another Car After Argument

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 28 May 2024 • 22:01

The Guardia Civil are investigating a case of reckless driving Credit: Guardia Civil, Palma

A driver is under investigation by the Guardia Civil after allegedly ramming another car following an argument.

The incident, captured on video, shows the driver reversing and crashing into the complainant’s vehicle during a merge onto the MA-19 highway.

Intentional Damage

The altercation began on April 19 in the Som Oms industrial area of Palma de Mallorca. The dispute escalated as one driver pursued the other to the MA-19, executing reckless manoeuvres to block his path.  The victim, attempting to escape, stopped and reversed his car.  The pursuing driver then also reversed, intentionally colliding with the victim’s vehicle, resulting in significant damage to both cars.

Reckless Driving

Traffic cameras and footage provided by the complainant confirmed details of the incident. Authorities quickly identified and investigated the suspect for reckless driving and intentional damage.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Trelawney Bresic

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading