Driver Rams Another Car After Argument

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 28 May 2024 • 22:01

The Guardia Civil are investigating a case of reckless driving Credit: Guardia Civil, Palma

A driver is under investigation by the Guardia Civil after allegedly ramming another car following an argument.

The incident, captured on video, shows the driver reversing and crashing into the complainant’s vehicle during a merge onto the MA-19 highway.

Intentional Damage

The altercation began on April 19 in the Som Oms industrial area of Palma de Mallorca. The dispute escalated as one driver pursued the other to the MA-19, executing reckless manoeuvres to block his path. The victim, attempting to escape, stopped and reversed his car. The pursuing driver then also reversed, intentionally colliding with the victim’s vehicle, resulting in significant damage to both cars.

Reckless Driving

Traffic cameras and footage provided by the complainant confirmed details of the incident. Authorities quickly identified and investigated the suspect for reckless driving and intentional damage.