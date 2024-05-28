€875,000 to promote the Valencian Community

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 28 May 2024 • 14:16
Altea, old town
Credit: Felipe Gabaldon, Flickr
Generalitat is allocating €875,000 to promoting the Valencian Community and enhancing Costa Blanca´s global tourist appeal.
The Counsell authorized the signing of a collaboration agreement between Turisme Comunitat Valenciana and Hosbec (The Hospitality and Tourism Business Association of the Valencian Community), placing the Valencian region at the top of the tourist market in 2024.
Destination promotion, tourist sustainability and digital transformation are the project´s keys to winning the hearts of visitors from across the globe; and have been the developments of Costa Blanca within the past few months.
To monitor the Coast’s growth, the state-of-the-art, BionTrend, will be used to improve the commercial positioning of hotel and tourist offers and the Destination Insight tool will monitor the offers of tourist accommodation.
With the Valencian Community´s recent achievement of becoming a destination with the most Blue Flags in the world; a large amount of which are in Costa Blanca, the regional efforts to foster and preserve nature, aim to position the coast at the top of sustainable tourism.
The project will also promote summer surveillance on the beaches, including the service of safeguards and drones.
Safety, modernity and sustainability continue to be the driving force of Costa Blanca´s global success.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
