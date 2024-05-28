By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 May 2024 • 17:09

Farewell to Rita: Oasys Mini Hollywood mourns star attraction. Image: Oasys Mini Hollywood / Facebook

Oasys Mini Hollywood is in mourning after the passing of one of its oldest residents at the zoological reserve in Tabernas.

The familiar roars and purrs have fallen silent, and the pool where she used to cool off now sits empty.

Star Attraction

Just a few days ago, Rita, the beloved tigress who had been a star attraction at the reserve for the past 20 years, since her birth, passed away.

Most Read on Euro Weekly News 50th Anniversary of MiniHollywood Oasys

Rita was adored by all who had the pleasure of knowing her and sharing countless moments with her.

This news has deeply saddened the staff and caretakers at the reserve, especially those who have been with her from her early days to her final moments.