First Communion time in Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 28 May 2024 • 17:39
19 children took their First Communion in Albox
Credit: Parroquia Concepción de Albox Facebook
Despite all of the changes that have taken place in Spain since the death of Franco, one tradition continues to be strong.
Every May (and sometimes June), it is time for Catholic boys and girls who are aged around eight to be chosen to take their First Holy Communion.
It’s something of a rite of passage and the girls dress in white as for one day they become ‘Brides of Christ’ whilst boys are often kitted out in naval or military dress uniforms.
This is not a cheap experience for the parents who often spend hundreds of euros on a dress or uniform which will only ever be worn once and there is often an element of competition as to which child has the most attractive or expensive outfit.
Then, tradition dictates that relatives, friends and neighbours should be invited for a Communion meal and certainly in Andalucia there is a protocol which suggests that guests bring presents or give cash to the approximate value of the meal.
This allows for the children to enjoy special gifts and in some cases, parents who aren’t too well off to recover some of the costs of the lunch.
On Saturday May 25, a group of beautifully dressed children received their first communion at the church of the Parroquia Concepción de Albox on a day to remember.
