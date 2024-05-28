By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 May 2024 • 11:30
From old to gold: Rafal Ethnological Museum shines bright. Image: Ayuntamiento de Rafal / Facebook.
The refurbishment of the Rafal Ethnological Museum, initiated in September, has been successfully completed at a cost of €293,660.
The building, originally the residence of the first Marquis of Rafal and later converted into a Town Hall and library in the 1950s, required updates to transform it into a suitable museum space, a role it has served since 2015.
The renovation primarily focused on ensuring compliance with modern accessibility standards.
Lifts and ramps were installed at all entrances to facilitate wheelchair access, and bathrooms were adapted for use by individuals with reduced mobility.
Additionally, the interior spaces on both floors were reconfigured to maximise utility, resulting in two spacious and versatile rooms that enhance the presentation and visibility of the museum’s collection.
The Rafal Ethnological Museum is now open for visits, available by appointment from Monday to Friday, between 9:00.AM and 2:00.PM and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00.AM to 1:30.PM.
Appointments can be arranged via email at ayuntamiento@rafal.es or by calling (+34) 966752267.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
