Fuengirola’s Urban Trails

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 May 2024 • 10:49

Follow the Urban Trails Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Council has created a network of Urban Trails to promote healthy habits and knowledge of the city. Five routes have been planned throughout the municipality, all with different levels of difficulty and length.

“Fuengirola is a mostly flat municipality and accessible to be able to walk from one end to the other. Therefore, we think that a good way to get to know it, and at the same time do physical exercise, are these routes. It is an initiative aimed at the people of Fuengirola, but also at the many visitors who come to our town”, said the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula.

The first of the routes, called Sohail, is a circular route starting and ending in the Plaza de España, which runs about five kilometres to the Sohail Castle, and takes approximately two hours.

The others will be: Sendero Centro, about four kilometres, with the Plaza de la Constitución as the starting point; Sendero Bulevar de La Loma, six kilometres starting and finishing in the Recinto Ferial; Sendero Toro de Torreblanca, starting from the Plaza Pedro Cuevas to cover almost five kilometres in one hour; and Sendero del Mar, the most difficult and longest of all, which also starts in Plaza Bolichera and consists of eight kilometres that can be covered in about two hours.

All the routes will be signposted and run through 21 points of interest. All the information can be consulted on the website senderosurbanosfuengirola.es