Hiking for charity

Manilva Council has organised a hiking trail for Sunday June 2 to benefit cancer charity, the Association of Volunteers of Children’s Oncology (AVOI).
AVOI has as its main objective to improve the quality of life of children admitted to the oncology plant of the Maternal and Child Hospital of Malaga, hence Manilva’s involvement in this noble cause.
The objective is to take a group of children to enjoy the Camino de Santiago. For a donation of just €5 you can take part in this hike through the Ecological Reserve Playas de Manilva.
For your donation you will receive a backpack with supplies and an aluminium watertight bottle. All the proceeds will go to the charitable cause so join in to help make the children’s dreams come true.
Meet at 9am for a 10am start, full details are on the website: https://caminaconavoi.org
