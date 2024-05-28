Javea stops overcrowding

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 May 2024 • 12:23

Photo: Cala de la Granadella / Wikimedia CC

Javea Town Council’s Department of Beaches has an access control plan for the popular coves of La Granadella, La Cova Tallada and El Portitxol for the summer season.

The plan will be implemented in phases starting on Saturday June 1 with weekend limits and will be fully operational as of June 21 when the controls will be daily.

The plan includes a team of guards and assistants who will supervise access and parking will be regulated in the streets La Barraca (Portitxol) and Pic Tort (Granadella). In addition, during August and September, a guard will control the access to the Cova Tallada from Vía Láctea street in Dénia.

This surveillance, in collaboration with Dénia Town Hall and the Montgó Natural Park, aims to regulate the flow of visitors to this protected area. To visit the Cova Tallada, it is compulsory to book a slot through the official website of the Montgó Natural Park.

The parking regulation will also be activated on June 1 and, at Ambolo Cove (closed to the public due to the risk of landslides) there will be a security guard to guarantee safety. The Town Hall is also in the final stages of studying alternative transport to access La Granadella in order to avoid traffic jams.