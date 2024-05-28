By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 May 2024 • 14:45

June journeys: Orihuela's exciting tours and charitable endeavours. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela’s Councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya, has announced the first tourist tours for the month of June.

On Saturday, June 1, due to request the popular route “Discovering the Rabaloche Neighborhood” will be offered again, aimed at highlighting the monumental complex of the area.

The itinerary includes visits to the Church of Santiago, the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Monserrate, the Museum of the Reconquista, and historical sites such as Plaza de Capuchinos and Embergoñes Tower.

Palm Grove

Sunday, June 2, will feature a route focusing on the poet Miguel Hernández, intertwining his legacy with the Palm Grove.

Poems inspired by the orchard and the palm grove will be recited, emphasising Miguel Hernández’s profound connection with nature during his early years as a poet.

Helping Charities

In June, Orihuela will continue its tradition of helping charities, this time benefiting ASOKA, the animal shelter in Orihuela.

Participants are encouraged to donate goods to support the shelter before enjoying a tour.

For more information, visit the website orihuelaturistica.es or contact via WhatsApp at (+34) 673 836 385.