Largest Graffiti in Palma Erased

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 28 May 2024 • 11:53
Es Jonquet, a Site of Cultural Interest
Credit: Facebook
The largest piece of graffiti art in Palma, located along the exterior wall of the Mar i Terra site in the es Jonquet neighbourhood, has been completely erased by a luxury developer.
This visually impactful artwork, visible from the Paseo Maritimo and various points in the Port of Palma, was removed last week. Real estate developer XoJay undertook this project, painting the wall black and emblazoning it with the company’s name.
The es Jonquet neighbourhood was declared a Site of Cultural Interest as a ‘Historical site’ in 2008. In September 2023, the Balearic Environment Commission approved the urbanisation project for the Mar I Terra site, designed by architects Jose M.Mayol and Antonio Ramis. The removal of the graffiti marks a significant change in the neighbourhood’s landscape.
