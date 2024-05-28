Mojacar keeps on winning

By John Smith • Published: 28 May 2024 • 21:43

Displaying some of the SICTED seals granted to Mojacar Credit: Mojacar Council

Not only was Mojacar chosen to be the host for the presentation of this year’s SICTED seals of approval but was also the recipient for four of its beaches.

What is the SICTED seal?

The SICTED seal is a project to improve the quality of tourist destinations promoted by the Spanish Secretary of State for Tourism and is valid for two years attesting to the quality of the tourism product offered by a number of municipalities in Almeria.

It’s not just about beaches but the entire range of tourist support which includes accommodation, tourist guides, museums, boat tours, golf courses, hotels, restaurants and much more.

78 seals granted in Almeria Province

On May 25, some 78 seals were granted and travel agents in particular know that any company or council that can show it has a seal or seals means that there is a high standard of quality which those visiting can enjoy.

In the case of Mojacar, the four quality seals for the beaches of El Cantal, Lance Nuevo, Marina de la Torre, Venta del Bancal and Ventanicas complement the Blue Flags granted earlier this year.

Every year since 2015, the Mojacar Tourist Office has received its own special seal and now, utilising a €4.5 million EU grant the council plans to implement ‘green’ policies to make tourism in the town more sustainable whilst encouraging ‘out of season’ visits from those interested in history, hiking and sports.