Mojacar keeps on winning

By John Smith •
Published: 28 May 2024 • 21:43
Displaying some of the SICTED seals granted to Mojacar
Credit: Mojacar Council
Not only was Mojacar chosen to be the host for the presentation of this year’s SICTED seals of approval but was also the recipient for four of its beaches.
The SICTED seal is a project to improve the quality of tourist destinations promoted by the Spanish Secretary of State for Tourism and is valid for two years attesting to the quality of the tourism product offered by a number of municipalities in Almeria.
It’s not just about beaches but the entire range of tourist support which includes accommodation, tourist guides, museums, boat tours, golf courses, hotels, restaurants and much more.
On May 25, some 78 seals were granted and travel agents in particular know that any company or council that can show it has a seal or seals means that there is a high standard of quality which those visiting can enjoy.
In the case of Mojacar, the four quality seals for the beaches of El Cantal, Lance Nuevo, Marina de la Torre, Venta del Bancal and Ventanicas complement the Blue Flags granted earlier this year.
Every year since 2015, the Mojacar Tourist Office has received its own special seal and now, utilising a €4.5 million EU grant the council plans to implement ‘green’ policies to make tourism in the town more sustainable whilst encouraging ‘out of season’ visits from those interested in history, hiking and sports.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
