By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 May 2024 • 9:37

The dunes at Cabopino beach Photo: Marbella Town Hall

The Dunas de Artola will be the setting for a charity event organised by ProDunas Marbella to commemorate World Environment Day, in line with the United Nations slogan for the year 2024: “No plastic pollution”.

This slogan highlights the urgent need to address the growing plastic pollution crisis affecting our oceans, their marine life and the environment in general. Through actions like this, cleaning up plastics and microplastics left on the beach at Cabopino, the aim is to raise awareness about the devastating impact of these materials and promote positive changes.

Every piece of plastic collected during the event is a step towards a cleaner and healthier planet. Every bag full of waste is a reminder of our commitment to protecting our natural environment. And every participant is an environmental hero making a difference.

Everyone who can, is asked to head to the Dunas de Artola on Saturday June 1 from 10am to 12.30pm. ProDunas Marbella will provide gloves, pickers and other materials necessary for the collection of waste, plastics and other debris. After the clean-up, a small snack will be offered as a token of appreciation for the effort and dedication of all participants.

To join in the protection of the natural environment and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future email: eventos@produnas.org