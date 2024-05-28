Trending:

Padel pow wow in Mojacar

By John Smith • Published: 28 May 2024 • 10:17

Youngsters from the two towns took part Credit: Mojacar Council

As padel tennis becomes increasingly more popular in Spain, so the Mojacar and Cuevas del Almanzora Councils are encouraging growth of the sport.

Teambuilding day

A teambuilding day was recently held at the Mojacar padel school La Mata courts bringing together enthusiasts and players from the two municipalities.

In this first meeting some 60 students from both schools of different ages (nine to 16) and skills met and demonstrated their abilities competing as pairs.

Despite their youth the level of play and each participant was awarded a special medal as a memento of the day whilst Mojacar Council presented a commemorative plaque to the Cuevas del Almanzora Municipal School as a lasting memory of this first get together

The Mojacar padel school  has 130 students of all ages; from the youngest aged seven to  much older individuals who wish to stay in good physical shape.

