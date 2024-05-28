Padel pow wow in Mojacar

By John Smith •
Published: 28 May 2024 • 10:17
Youngsters from the two towns took part
Credit: Mojacar Council
As padel tennis becomes increasingly more popular in Spain, so the Mojacar and Cuevas del Almanzora Councils are encouraging growth of the sport.
A teambuilding day was recently held at the Mojacar padel school La Mata courts bringing together enthusiasts and players from the two municipalities.
In this first meeting some 60 students from both schools of different ages (nine to 16) and skills met and demonstrated their abilities competing as pairs.
Despite their youth the level of play and each participant was awarded a special medal as a memento of the day whilst Mojacar Council presented a commemorative plaque to the Cuevas del Almanzora Municipal School as a lasting memory of this first get together
The Mojacar padel school has 130 students of all ages; from the youngest aged seven to much older individuals who wish to stay in good physical shape.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.