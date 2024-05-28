Pride comes to Orihuela

By Donna Williams • Updated: 28 May 2024 • 11:13

Orihuela Pride logo Credit: Orihuela Pride Committee

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind experience at the inaugural Orihuela Pride Festival, set to paint the town in vibrant hues this Saturday June 1.

Those supporting this event will be treated to a full parade, live performances, and a disco with DJ Angelia Ukraines spinning the tunes.

Pride Parade Orihuela 2024 Route

The Parade will commence at 11am and leave via the Emerald Isle car park. It will then go around the block on Calle Marte before heading down Calle Mercurio, crossing the junction, and continuing down Calle Escorpio, past the Abbey to the bottom of the road.

From here, it will come back up Calle Escorpio, past Ariana’s bar and Valdimars, and then continue up Calle Osa Menor. It will arrive back at the Emerald Isle at approximately 1pm.

Entertainment line-up

Then, the entertainment really begins with DJ Soraya and a fantastic line-up of live entertainers. This includes performances from Nikki G, Edward Blundell Williams, Chloe Jones, Rebecca Holt, Leroy Morales, The Crazy Ladies, Chloe Leigh (as Cher) and Stevie Spit’s Fusion International Show.

No Pride event is complete without a drag act or two, and Martin Kent, Benidorm’s premier drag star, and Laddy Gaga will be bringing the giggles at Orihuela Pride.

Completing the round-up will be an Indian dance show, a full production tribute to Bette Midler by Carla Stone and cast, and a fire display brought by the duo Fire and Rain.

The whole extravaganza is being brought to a close with fireworks and a disco for those who still want more!

As if that wasn’t enough, there will also be an opportunity to participate in a raffle and play some fun games, including ‘Toss the Handbag’ and a stiletto race with prizes galore.

Samaritans in Spain

Orihuela Pride’s chosen charity, Samaritans in Spain, will run their popular tombola and participate in the Parade, raising awareness and funds for their cause.

So line the streets, drink in the bars and show your support on what is sure to be an incredible day.