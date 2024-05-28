Pussy power will prevail in Albox

By John Smith • Published: 28 May 2024 • 7:58

Just one of the many cat colonies in Albox Credit: Kitty Claws Charity Support

The group Proyecto Gato Almanzora exists to improve the lives of cats living in the wild and promoting sterilisation so that large feral groups do not become a hazard.

New charity shop

They have now teamed up with Kitty Claws Charity Support which is about to open a charity shop in Albox in the premises which were previously occupied by the MACS charity in Avenida de America.

The idea is that as well as raising funds through the sale of pre-owned items of all sorts, those interested in helping to feed the street cats will be able to leave their donations of food at the charity shop.

Cat Colonies in Albox

In addition, Proyecto Gato Almanzora is looking to update its register of Cat Colonies in Albox and currently only have 18 colonies of 125 cats registered but know that this is probably only 10 per cent of the actual number of cats in the area.

So, if you live or work in the Albox municipality and are aware, see or even feed stray/feral/community cats let them know.

So send a message via the Proyecto Gato Almanzora Facebook page giving details of location , condition and numbers of cats and kittens.

They are also pressing the Albox Council to honour its obligations of providing TNR program and all necessary care for community cats , sterilisation, food, vet care, shelter and protection.