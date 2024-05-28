By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 May 2024 • 16:09

Relive Javea's past: 8,000 photos now publicly accessible. Image: Ayuntamiento de Javea.

Antonio Catalá Soler, better known as Toni Pomera, has generously donated nearly 8,000 photographs to the town of Javea.

These images capture the essence of the town’s festivities and daily life from 1986 to 2000.

Festivities Fun

Toni’s photographic collection features countless residents and visitors, documenting their involvement in various festivities.

Thanks to the meticulous digitisation efforts of Vicent Ferrer, these valuable snapshots are now accessible to the public at the Municipal Archive of Javea (Xàbia).