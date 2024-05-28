Spotlight on Torrox

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 May 2024 • 18:18

SITUATED along the sun-kissed Costa del Sol in Axarquia, Torrox attracts a diverse array of visitors, with German and British tourists being particularly common. Divided into two distinct sections, Torrox Costa hugs the coastline while Torrox Pueblo lies inland, offering a glimpse into traditional Andalucian life just 4 km away.

Torrox’s rich history is evident in its architecture and culture, shaped by the influences of Phoenicians, Romans, and Arabs over the centuries. These civilizations have left their mark on the town’s development, creating a rich mix of history that adds to the charm.

The town’s economy thrives on two main pillars: tourism and agriculture. Tourism flourishes, especially in coastal areas like Torrox-Costa, El Morche, and Peñoncillo, drawing visitors with its sandy beaches and azure waters. Meanwhile, traditional agriculture remains vital, with greenhouses dotting the landscape, producing a bounty of vegetables, fruits, tropical produce, and almonds.

Nature enthusiasts will find solace in Torrox’s local countryside, home to a unique species—the monarch butterfly, now extinct elsewhere in Europe. Nine kilometres of pristine beaches offer ample opportunities for relaxation and recreation, supporting the town’s tourism industry.

Moreover, rural tourism is on the rise in Torrox, with local craft workshops offering immersive experiences in silk and cloth painting, glass pottery, and woodwork. These activities provide a deeper connection to the town’s culture and traditions. All these elements combine to make Torrox an unforgettable destination.

Hiking adventures

TORROX offers adventurers plenty of hiking trails to explore. From rugged mountain paths to scenic coastal routes, there’s something for hikers of all skill levels to enjoy.

One of the most popular hiking routes in Torrox is the ‘Ruta de los Molinos’ or the Route of the Mills. This trail winds through the tranquil countryside, passing by ancient olive groves and historic watermills.

For those seeking a more challenging adventure, the Sierra de Tejeda offers several rugged trails that lead to stunning viewpoints overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The ascent to the summit of Mount Maroma, the highest peak in the region, is a particularly rewarding experience.

For a coastal hiking experience, the Torrox Coastal Path offers unparalleled views of the sparkling Mediterranean waters. This scenic route follows the coastline from Torrox Costa to nearby villages, passing by secluded coves, rocky cliffs, and pristine beaches. Hikers can take leisurely strolls or more challenging hikes along this breathtaking coastal trail.

Additionally, the Rio Torrox Trail provides a refreshing escape into nature, following the course of the Rio Torrox through lush green valleys and dense forests. Along the way, hikers can cool off in natural swimming pools and enjoy picnics in scenic riverside spots.

Torrox Markets

EVERY Monday from 9 am to 2 pm, Torrox comes alive with its bustling market, the Torrox Mercadillo on Torrox Coast. Situated between Avenida Esperanto and Avenida Mediterráneo, this market offers an array of goods across its 130 stalls. From fresh produce to fashion, accessories, crafts, and home decor, it caters to all tastes. Visitors can stroll through the stalls, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere and striking deals with friendly vendors.

Meanwhile, the Torrox Pueblo market, also held on Mondays from 9 am to 2 pm along Avenida de la Competa, offers a more intimate experience with 30 stalls. Whether you’re a shopper or a seller, these markets provide a fantastic opportunity to engage with the local community and discover unique treasures.

El Morche and Los Llanos also have their own weekly markets also on Monday with the same timetable. Torrox usually hosts a ‘night market’ during the summer months from 6 pm to midnight on the Paseo Maritimo de Ferrara.

Local News

Summer Project

THE Torrox Costa Senior Centre is set for a significant expansion this summer, as announced by the Town Hall. With an investment of €109,000, the acquisition of the adjacent property will add nearly 90 square metres to the existing facilities. Paula Moreno, Torrox’s first deputy mayor and Urbanism councillor, confirmed the news.

Mayor Óscar Medina expressed satisfaction with fulfilling the town’s commitment to its seniors, after a month of dedicated activities for them. Moreno outlined that the expansion aims to coincide with the summer months when senior activities temporarily halt, minimising disruption to users.

The new and improved centre will feature two main rooms with independent access to the street. With an initial investment of €168,000, including recent upgrades, Mayor Medina emphasised the Town Hall’s dedication to providing expanded facilities to accommodate the growing senior community, now totalling around 300 members.

Torrox Tremor

AN earthquake jolted much of Malaga province in the early hours of May 27, stemming from a tremor beneath the Alboran Sea, registering 4.2 on the Richter scale. The epicentre, 19 kilometres deep, lay close to Melilla’s coast, as per the National Geographic Institute. At 2:40 am, the quake reverberated across municipalities like Torrox, Velez-Malaga, and Torre del Mar. Fortunately, no damages or injuries were reported. Subsequent aftershocks, ranging from 1.6 to 2.9 on the Richter scale, followed suit.

