By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 May 2024 • 16:34

The return of chiming bells and normalcy in Santa Pola. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola / Facebook.

On Monday, May 27, the main door of Fortaleza Castle in Santa Pola reopened to the public after a period of closure for the filming of Alejandro Amenábar’s movie “El Cautivo.”

Along with the reopening, the clock bells resumed their usual chiming, signalling the time to all residents and visitors of Santa Pola with their familiar sound.

Since Amenábar’s production team began setting up in the Castle’s parade ground at the end of February, the main entrance had been closed to facilitate filming.

Back to Normal

Now, after the dismantling of all the film-related infrastructure, access through the west façade has been restored, bringing back normalcy to the Castle.

Residents and visitors alike can once again wander around the fortress in both directions.

The traditional sound of the clock bells has been reinstated, resuming their role in marking the quarters and hours.