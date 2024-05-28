By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 May 2024 • 8:45
Uncork history: Explore Casa Cesilia's 300-year-old winery. Image: Casa Cesilia / Facebook.
Casa Cesilia winery in Novelda is an essential stop on the Alicante Wine Route, offering a perfect experience for those exploring inland tourism.
Begin your visit at the historic 18th-century workhouse, where time appears to have stood still, setting the stage for an immersive journey into the world of wine.
At Finca Casa Sicilia, with over 300 years of history, visitors will delve into the secrets and aromas of wine-making.
You’ll learn about traditional production methods, from pruning to ageing in various barrels.
The tour comprehensively explains organic farming techniques as you explore the estate.
Casa Cesilia will guide you through the entire wine-making process, from the vineyard to the bottle.
A visit to the winery includes a tour of the old farmhouse once owned by the Marquises of La Romana.
You will hear about the rich history of the house and vineyards, and learn about wine production processes.
Following the tour, enjoy a wine tasting on the porch of the restaurant with stunning views of La Mola, home to a modernist art sanctuary and a castle.
Each wine in the tasting will be accompanied by a detailed explanation.
Visiting Hours: Daily at 11:30.AM in English and 12:30.PM in Spanish.
(Booking is required for groups of more than 15 people.)
For reservations, call (+34) 965603763 or email enoturismo@casasicilia1707.es.
