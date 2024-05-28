By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 May 2024 • 15:58

Unmissable summer events: Simple Minds, shows and fitness fun. Image: Simple Minds / Facebook.

Simple Minds

The iconic band Simple Minds will be rocking the Alicante Bullring on July 20 as part of the Alicante Goldest concert series.

Fans in Spain can look forward to an unforgettable performance by this legendary Glasgow group.

Known for their major hits like “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” (1985), “Alive and Kicking” (1985), “Mandela Day” (1989), and “Belfast Child” (1989), Simple Minds have sold over 60 million records worldwide.

The concert will be held at the Plaza de Toros Alicante, located at Pza. de España nº 7-8, 03004 Alicante, Spain.

You can reach the venue by bus on lines 01, 03, 04, 8, 24 (Plaza de Toros) or by TRAM on lines L1, L2, L3, L4, L9 (Mercado).

For more information, visit eventsmarenostrum.com, email info@eventosmarenostrum.com, or call (+34) 695 20 19 66.

Summer Nights

The long-awaited Summer Nights in The Park is back.

Get ready for a night of fantastic live music as the much-anticipated Summer Nights in The Park returns on June 8.

This year’s event promises an unforgettable evening featuring an incredible lineup of tribute shows and performances.

Enjoy the toe-tapping Il Divo Tribute Show, the energetic Chloe Leigh – Cher Tribute Show, and the iconic sounds of Atlantis – Shadows & Guitar Legends.

For more information or to book your tickets, visit The Bar, at Guardamar Park at Rincon La Luna Camping CV-920, 57, 03140 or call (+34) 966 23 61 54.

Summer Fit

June marks the start of summer afternoons, sunny terraces, beach days, holidays, and parties, and Zenia Boulevard is kicking it off with Summer Fit!

Join La Zenia Boulevard for a lively event where four renowned fit dance teachers and their students will take the stage to help us get in shape through dance.

This fun and energetic afternoon will help you prepare for all the exciting things summer has in store.

The lineup starts with a Zumba Class which is open to everyone, regardless of age. Can we keep up with the rhythm?

Swiftly followed by Reggaeton Fit. Dance to reggaeton music is a great way to move your body and burn calories.

End the afternoon with Salsa and Bachata Fit, and experience how Latin music provides the perfect beats to get in shape.

Don’t miss out on Saturday, June 1, from 6:00.PM to 9:00.PM, for La Zenia’s most fitness-focused and fun dance event.