Walking not smoking

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 28 May 2024 • 13:33
A healthy walk to curb smoking
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
At opposite ends of the Costa del Sol but united by the same idea; Estepona and Torremolinos are commemorating ‘World No Tobacco Day’ with a healthy walk through the towns on Friday May 31.
In Estepona, the walk called, ‘Life without tobacco is better lived’, will start from Calle Terraza and will go through the pedestrian streets of the city centre to Calle Real where there will be an information stand so that everyone who wishes to do so will be able to find out about the different methods for giving up smoking.
Those interested in taking part should wear a white T-shirt and cap to the meeting point in Plaza Antonia Guerrero at 9.30am.
The walk in Torremolinos is now in its eleventh year and is a four-kilometre walk starting and finishing in the Plaza Costa del Sol where participants will gather at 9am for the start
As in Estepona, everyone is asked to wear a white T-shirt, there will be a final stretching session at around 11.30am and an information table on healthy lifestyle habits, physical exercise and diet, which can help prevent diseases including high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity will be set up.
Once again this year the organisers of both events have set themselves the challenge, ‘One Million Steps‘, aiming to reach this total by adding up the steps of all the people taking part in this walk.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
