By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 May 2024 • 18:49

Alicante's gift card campaign to revitalise local markets. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante has unveiled its latest campaign, Regala Mercados (Market Giveaways).

The campaign is aimed at boosting sales and attracting new customers to the food stalls of Benalúa, Babel, Central, and Carolinas markets.

Under the slogan ‘Get your gift card and give hope’, the aim is to convey that with it you not only give hope to the person who receives it, but also to our Markets and fill them with life

Gift Cards

Lidia López, the Councillor for Commerce, Hospitality, and Markets, explained, “For this campaign, we have issued cards with values of €10, €20, and €50, allowing customers to gift their loved ones the experience of purchasing or consuming goods from any of the 180 associated stalls across the four markets in Alicante.”

The operation of these cards is straightforward.

Where to Buy?

They can be purchased at four designated points of sale within the Central Market, as follows: the Merchants Association office in the fruit and vegetable area, Peluquería Riansares in Babel Market, Miguel Ángel Carnicería in Benalúa Market, and Carnicería Daniel Gosálbez, Las Sovereigns, and Pescaderías Neus and Paco – Reme in Carolinas Market.

Recipients of these cards can later redeem them at any of the 180 associated stalls, which can be identified using the QR code provided on the card.