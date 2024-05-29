By Anna Ellis •
Published: 29 May 2024 • 18:49
Alicante's gift card campaign to revitalise local markets. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.
Alicante has unveiled its latest campaign, Regala Mercados (Market Giveaways).
The campaign is aimed at boosting sales and attracting new customers to the food stalls of Benalúa, Babel, Central, and Carolinas markets.
Under the slogan ‘Get your gift card and give hope’, the aim is to convey that with it you not only give hope to the person who receives it, but also to our Markets and fill them with life
Lidia López, the Councillor for Commerce, Hospitality, and Markets, explained, “For this campaign, we have issued cards with values of €10, €20, and €50, allowing customers to gift their loved ones the experience of purchasing or consuming goods from any of the 180 associated stalls across the four markets in Alicante.”
The operation of these cards is straightforward.
They can be purchased at four designated points of sale within the Central Market, as follows: the Merchants Association office in the fruit and vegetable area, Peluquería Riansares in Babel Market, Miguel Ángel Carnicería in Benalúa Market, and Carnicería Daniel Gosálbez, Las Sovereigns, and Pescaderías Neus and Paco – Reme in Carolinas Market.
Recipients of these cards can later redeem them at any of the 180 associated stalls, which can be identified using the QR code provided on the card.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.