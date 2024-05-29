By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 May 2024 • 13:22

Beach games Costa Blanca: Sports spectacle draws crowds. Image: Ayuntamiento de El Campello.

The second weekend of the “Beach Games Costa Blanca” saw overflowing stands and a packed Muchavista promenade, creating a brilliant sports atmosphere.

The event attracted numerous participants and spectators over the two days, filling every seat and drawing crowds to the promenade.

Competitions in various sports took place on the beach, culminating in trophy presentations with Sports Councillor Marcos Martínez, representatives of sports federations, and event organisers in attendance.

Third Session

The third session of the Beach Games is scheduled from Wednesday, May 29, to Sunday, June 2.

Attendees can look forward to high-level competitions in handball, tennis, rugby, rowing, and volleyball, featuring some of the best players in Spain.

The event is expected to have a direct economic impact of approximately €5M, not including additional induced and return costs.

It will attract around 40,000 spectators and involve 1,800 athletes, making it a significant sporting occasion for the region.