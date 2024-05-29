By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 May 2024 • 12:23

Good news from Alicante!

The Alicante Provincial Council is in the process of launching a new campaign with a budget of €20 million to help families and groups in need and every town in the province can join in!

The date for the consumer voucher campaign is yet to be confirmed. But when it kicks off Benidorm will be awarded the handsome sum of €645,174.

Mayor Toni Pérez confirmed: “Once again, we put our savings at the service of society, promoting aid that will contribute to reducing the cost of the shopping basket and reactivating the economy in our municipalities.”

Keeping Focus

“The focus remains on supporting families and vulnerable groups, providing essential assistance for basic needs such as food purchases and electricity payments.”

Benidorm was one of the pioneers in implementing consumer bonuses back in December 2021, aimed at boosting economic activity and supporting families.

The effectiveness of this approach has led to its adoption in many other places since then, albeit with some variations.