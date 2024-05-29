By Anna Ellis •
The term “blue zone” refers to regions around the world where people live significantly longer, often exceeding 100 years of age.
Factors contributing to this longevity include lifestyle, diet, healthcare quality, climate, and pollution levels.
In 2023, the Valencian Community had 1,065 centenarians, with 207 men and 858 women.
In the Alicante province, there were 336 centenarians, comprising 82 men and 254 women.
In the Marina Alta region, data from the Marina Alta Observatory indicated there were 30 people over 99 years old.
Of these, 11 were men and 19 women.
Most of them are found in the central part of the region (13 people), while 12 live along the coast and five in the inland areas.
The centenarians in the Marina Alta region reside in several towns known as local “blue zones.”
These towns include Beniarbeig, Benimeli, Benissa, El Poble Nou de Benitatxell, Calp, Dénia, Gata de Gorgos, Xaló, Xàbia, Llíber, Parcent, Pedreguer, Pego, Teulada Moraira, La Vall de Laguar, and Els Poblets.
