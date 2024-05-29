By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 May 2024 • 18:52

Cheers to Almería: Gran Vía beer lands with a splash. Image: View Apart / Shutterstock.

Beer lovers and those who enjoy quality time with friends on a terrace are in for a treat.

Hospitality establishments in Almería will soon offer a new brand of this refreshing drink.

Second Largest in Europe

Although Germany remains the leader in beer consumption, Spain has solidified its position as the second-largest beer-drinking country in the EU.

The sun and social culture are integral to the Iberian lifestyle, making Almería, an ideal place to enjoy beer.

Recognising the potential of this region, a Seville-based beer company has decided to introduce its lines of Lager, toasted, non-alcoholic, sugar-free, and Baltic Porter beers to Almería.

The new beer brand, Gran Vía, will soon be available in bars across the city.

Social Media

Social media channels have started advertising with a video showing a bottle landing at the gates of the Alcazaba, after flying over Almería.

Gran Vía promises to be “100 per cent malt, 100 per cent beer, 0 per cent posturing.”

While the consumer response is yet to be seen, Gran Vía has strong credentials, having recently won a gold medal in the ‘Barcelona Beer Challenge’ in the ‘International Pale Ale’ category, particularly for its lager.