By Anna Ellis •
Published: 29 May 2024 • 18:52
Cheers to Almería: Gran Vía beer lands with a splash. Image: View Apart / Shutterstock.
Beer lovers and those who enjoy quality time with friends on a terrace are in for a treat.
Hospitality establishments in Almería will soon offer a new brand of this refreshing drink.
Although Germany remains the leader in beer consumption, Spain has solidified its position as the second-largest beer-drinking country in the EU.
The sun and social culture are integral to the Iberian lifestyle, making Almería, an ideal place to enjoy beer.
Recognising the potential of this region, a Seville-based beer company has decided to introduce its lines of Lager, toasted, non-alcoholic, sugar-free, and Baltic Porter beers to Almería.
The new beer brand, Gran Vía, will soon be available in bars across the city.
Social media channels have started advertising with a video showing a bottle landing at the gates of the Alcazaba, after flying over Almería.
Gran Vía promises to be “100 per cent malt, 100 per cent beer, 0 per cent posturing.”
While the consumer response is yet to be seen, Gran Vía has strong credentials, having recently won a gold medal in the ‘Barcelona Beer Challenge’ in the ‘International Pale Ale’ category, particularly for its lager.
