By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 May 2024 • 17:06

Costa Blanca shines at Shell Eco-Marathon Europe. Image: Karen Soman. Shell Eco-marathon Europe / Facebook.

The ‘Dàtil’24’ prototype was created by students from the Higher Polytechnic School of Elche (EPSE) at Miguel Hernández University (UMH).

With the prototype, the students secured fourth place in the ‘Shell Eco-Marathon Europe 2024′, held in France at the Nogaro circuit.

Surpassing Previous Records

Competing in the internal combustion category, the vehicle achieved an impressive mileage of 1,615 kilometres per litre of fuel, surpassing its previous record set in 2023.

This year, the UMH team comprised 12 Mechanical Engineering students and one Psychology student, with additional support from three students from IES Cavanilles in Alicante, specialising in Welding and Machining.

Under the guidance of UMH professors David Abellán López and Miguel Ángel Oliva i Meyer, along with IES Cavanilles professor Federico Oliva Perez, the team worked on constructing the ‘Dàtil’24’ prototype.

Extensive Optimisation

The vehicle, entirely conceived and built at UMH, underwent extensive optimisation to minimise drag and reduce energy consumption.

It was constructed using lightweight carbon fibre composite material, achieving a final weight of 30 kg.

Furthermore, the engine and control system were fine-tuned to run on Ethanol fuel.

Top Performers

With this achievement, UMH continues to establish itself among the top performers in the internal combustion category, competing against over 20 universities from across Europe and Africa.