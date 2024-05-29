Discover Soller’s Cultural Richness

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 29 May 2024 • 10:06

Port de Soller enjoys the best sunsets on the island Credit: BuzzWoof

Soller is nestled in the heart of Mallorca’s Serra de Tramuntana. It is a historic town, renowned for its charming centre and picturesque port.

Constitution Square is Soller’s bustling heart. Encircled by significant historical constructions like the baroque Town Hall, adorned with the Sóller coat of arms, and the Bank of Soller, Constitution Square is a symbol of the town’s legacy. Visitors can savour fresh orange juice at a terrace café, enjoying the view of modernist buildings and the passing historic tram.

A short walk from the square, the Church of Sant Bartomeu is a must-see. Originally a 13th-century temple, the church underwent significant renovations, most notably in 1904, when Joan Rubió i Bellver, a disciple of Antoni Gaudí, designed its striking modernist facade. Featured in the Spanish edition of Ken Follett’s bestseller “A World Without End,” this limestone structure captivates with its baroque elements and neo-Gothic bell tower.

Soller is a beautiful town with a combination of historical charm, architectural beauty, and cultural richness.

Port de Soller

Port de Soller is a picturesque village nestled in a large horseshoe bay on Mallorca’s west coast, just a tram ride from the town of Soller.

Unlike many other seaside destinations on Mallorca, which saw overdevelopment in the 70s and 80s, Port de Soller emerged unscathed. With magnificent mountain scenery and breath-taking sea views, the village enjoys some of the best sunsets on the island.

The bay features a sandy beach lined by a pedestrian promenade. Cafes, restaurants, shops, and a few hotels dot the promenade, with seafood eateries highlighting the village’s fishing harbour roots. Recently, contemporary establishments, including upscale restaurants and trendy cocktail bars, have joined the scene.

Key historical landmarks in Port de Soller include the churches of Sant Ramon de Penyafort and Santa Caterina, and the 17th-century Torre Picada, which offers stunning views of the village and surrounding countryside. The Soller Marine Museum, housed in an ancient monastery, showcases the town’s maritime history, reflecting its strong ties to the sea.

Port de Soller offers a perfect blend of traditional charm and modern sophistication.

The Soller Tram

The Soller tram offers a unique half-hour journey that seamlessly connects the mountains and the sea, from the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana to the port and beach.

Inaugurated in 1913, the Soller tramway is more than just a tourist attraction; it is a vital mode of transport for the town’s residents. For over a century, locals have relied on it to travel between the town and its port. Historically, the tramway has also served to transport goods—ranging from boxes of fish from the docks to oranges headed for French ports, and even coal and military supplies to the naval base in Port de Soller.

The first stop is located at Plaza de España, in front of the historic Soller train station. Here, under the shade of a plane tree, passengers can board the tram. Tickets can be purchased onboard, or through a combined train-tramway ticket, making it convenient for visitors. The tram’s frequent schedule allows ample time for exploring, shopping, or enjoying a leisurely coffee before embarking on the scenic journey.

Alternatively, passengers can begin their trip from the stop on Avenida Cristofol Colom, which links the main square with the Municipal Market. The Soller Tourist Office, situated in a repurposed old train carriage in Plaza de España, provides additional information for travellers.

The Beaches

Port de Soller offers two pristine sandy beaches, ideal for a day of relaxation or water sports.

Es Traves Beach, situated on the right side of the port, stretches 800 meters long and 20 meters wide. Known for its calm waters, it offers amenities like showers and walkways for people with reduced mobility. This urban beach is conveniently located near restaurants, bars, and hotels, with the historic Soller tram passing through the adjacent pedestrian promenade. Visitors can also book catamaran excursions to Sa Calobra, Torrent de Pareis, or Cala Tuent from the port.

On the left side of the port, Playa d’en Repic is a 250-meter sandy and pebble beach with calm waters. It provides swimmer services and accessibility features. Nearby, the Lighthouse path leads to the Cap Gros Lighthouse, built in 1859, offering breath-taking sunset views.