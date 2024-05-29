Drones over Dublin

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 May 2024 • 13:16

Drones help public services Photo: Rawpixel CC

Dublin Council has launched its first Drone and Urban Air Mobility Strategy for the city, which aims to transform how the city utilises drone technology to enhance public services.

Increasingly drones are being applied across a range of city services including: mapping, inspecting dangerous buildings and emergency response. They are also being used to access hard-to-reach areas for surveys and environmental monitoring.

Eileen Quinlivan of Dublin City Council, said: “This strategy marks a significant milestone for Dublin City Council. By embracing drone technology we are paving the way for a smarter, more sustainable city”.

A new dedicated Drone Unit is being established in the Council to centralise drone operations and develop new services that benefit citizens and communities as the commercial sector grows.

Jim Gavin, Chief Operations Officer of the Irish Aviation Authority, said: “We are delighted to support this initiative by Dublin City Council to develop their drone strategy. By harnessing the potential of drones, Dublin City Council is taking proactive steps to enhance public safety and foster economic growth paving the way for advancements in urban air mobility, benefiting both the public and the broader aviation industry”.

Julie Garland, Founder and CEO of Avtrain, who provided expertise to the Council, said: “Drones are revolutionising how we think about urban mobility and public service delivery. Dublin’s strategy is a step towards a future where drone technology can improve our daily lives, enhance safety, and contribute to a more sustainable environment”.