Is the Pope a homophobe?

Pope Francis
“Frociaggine” in Italian or “Faggotry” in English: a storm has erupted over a term Pope Francis used in a meeting with the Italian Bishops’ Conference.
The rumours had been going round for days and then it was confirmed by Dagospia, an Italian website that coves celebrity news, gossip, and politics. Pope Francis used the Italian word for ‘faggotry’. The term was uttered during his closed-door meeting with the Italian Bishops’ Conference, during which the admission of homosexual seminarians was to be discussed.
Pope Francis, apparently expressed the view that: “There is already too much faggotry in seminaries”. In short, “welcoming everyone”, as the Pope often repeats, yes, but enough is enough. Other reports have said that the Pope would not only speak of ‘faggots’, but also uses the word ‘queers’, which is certainly not among the most respectful towards homosexuals.
Frabrizio Marrazzo, spokesperson for the gay party, said that funds allocated by the government for the Catholic Church should be blocked: “We should remember that seminaries are financed with Italian taxpayers’ money, we demand that the government block the funds to the Catholic Church”, he said.
A spokesman for the Vatican trying to extinguish the controversy, said that, “Pope Francis is aware of the articles that recently came out about a conversation, behind closed doors. The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who felt offended by the use of the term”.
