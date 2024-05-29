By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 May 2024 • 13:29

Join the dive to clean Cabo de Gata: Níjar Council calls for volunteers. Image: Cabo Gata Almeria / Facebook

The Nijar Council, in collaboration with the Mindfulness Diving Club and the Sea & Sun Diving Centre, is looking for volunteers.

The aim is to clean the seabed and beaches of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 1, the big clean will take place at Isleta del Moro.

Those interested in participating can reach out via email to divingmindfulness@gmail.com and info@centrobuceocabodegata.com.

This marks the fifth consecutive year of the initiative, where collected garbage and waste will be exchanged for food donations to the Spanish Federation of Food Banks.

Enjoy a Paella Thank You!

Participants will also have the opportunity to enjoy a paella at the end of the day.

Pilar Fenoy, the Councillor for Tourism and Beaches, urges residents to join in this combined environmental and social effort.

“The coast of Níjar boasts some of the finest beaches in the Mediterranean, and we must collaborate to preserve them in the condition they deserve,” confirmed the councillor.