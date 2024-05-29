By Anna Ellis •
Published: 29 May 2024 • 13:29
Join the dive to clean Cabo de Gata: Níjar Council calls for volunteers. Image: Cabo Gata Almeria / Facebook
The Nijar Council, in collaboration with the Mindfulness Diving Club and the Sea & Sun Diving Centre, is looking for volunteers.
The aim is to clean the seabed and beaches of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park.
Scheduled for Saturday, June 1, the big clean will take place at Isleta del Moro.
Those interested in participating can reach out via email to divingmindfulness@gmail.com and info@centrobuceocabodegata.com.
This marks the fifth consecutive year of the initiative, where collected garbage and waste will be exchanged for food donations to the Spanish Federation of Food Banks.
Participants will also have the opportunity to enjoy a paella at the end of the day.
Pilar Fenoy, the Councillor for Tourism and Beaches, urges residents to join in this combined environmental and social effort.
“The coast of Níjar boasts some of the finest beaches in the Mediterranean, and we must collaborate to preserve them in the condition they deserve,” confirmed the councillor.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.