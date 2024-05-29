By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 May 2024 • 13:29

Photo: Facebook / Limerick Council

Limerick is ready to embrace domestic tourism in summer 2024 with the launch of the ‘Limerick: A Different Kind of Energy,’ campaign.

The digital and traditional media campaign aims to inspire, intrigue, and energise visitors, highlighting the endless possibilities that Limerick has to offer.

Over four weeks, the ‘Limerick: A Different Kind of Energy’ campaign will engage audiences through a variety of promotional activities including dynamic TV advertising, national radio competitions, social media influencer partnerships, comprehensive PR efforts, e-newsletters, and digital marketing. Additionally, the campaign will feature an exclusive Spotify playlist, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in Limerick’s unique atmosphere with a curated all-Limerick soundtrack.

The spotlight will shine on a diverse array of experiences across Limerick city and county, encouraging all Irish people to discover or rediscover hidden gems. From recommended brunch spots and family-friendly eateries to relaxing day spas, top tattooists and scenic road trip destinations, there is something to energise every visitor.

Overlooked

The campaign also highlights Limerick’s rich culinary scene and lively nightlife, with options ranging from Michelin-starred restaurants to cosy pubs and live music venues. Visitors can immerse themselves in Limerick’s warmth and hospitality through its events and festivals, enjoying the unique atmosphere that the city and county have to offer.

Limerick has been overlooked in the past with many visitors favouring Dublin, Galway and Cork but the campaign aims to show the city’s blend of scenic countryside and urban excitement, making it an ideal visitor destination.