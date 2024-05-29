Mallorca News in Brief

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 29 May 2024 • 10:19

Cala Major Beach, a place where locals gather and unwind Credit: EWN

New University

The new University of Mallorca (UMAC) is anticipated to receive approval in November. The campus will be located in Coll d’en Rabassa. This facility will feature ten classrooms, nine laboratories, simulation rooms, and adaptable spaces. Once the approval process is completed, equipping the building will commence, aiming for the university to be operational by the 2025-2026 academic year. This new institution promises to enhance educational opportunities and resources on the island.

Albufera Fire

A fire in Albufera was confirmed shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Smoke was visible from a distance, with a moderate breeze of up to 28 km/h complicating the situation. Six planes and helicopters were deployed in the emergency operation. According to Ibanat’s latest report, approximately 50 hectares have been affected.

Tourism

Spain is poised to welcome a record number of visitors for the second consecutive year, despite rising anti-tourism protests. Travel agency Destina reports a 54% increase in bookings for this year compared to the summer months of 2023. Tourists from Portugal, Germany, and Italy are planning trips to the island, with increases of 70%, 48%, and 36% respectively. The surge highlights Spain’s enduring appeal as a top travel destination.

Beach Charges

Sunbathers were shocked to discover Cala Major, a public beach in Palma, charging up to 70€ per day for premium facilities. These charges cover the use of luxury deckchairs and beach umbrellas, leaving many locals feeling that they are being priced off of the beach.