More sports than ever in Ireland

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 29 May 2024 • 13:09

Gaelic football Credit: Oglaigh na hEireann, Flickr

More people than ever before participate in sports in Ireland, revealed the Sport Minister, Thomas Byrne in the Irish Sport Monitor 2023 report.

Byrne shared that almost 2 million people practise sports regularly, breaking a record in Ireland’s history.

Participation rates have grown from 40 per cent in 2021 to 47 per cent in 2023, showing a recovery from COVID-19.

The Sports Minister highlighted: “As a Government, we are making real progress in delivering on our key policy targets for sport and we will continue working to ensure that every person, of every ability, can enjoy the right to participate.”

Byrne encouraged the importance of gender equality: “As Sports Minister, I am particularly heartened to note the progress being made in female sports participation,” referencing the low 3 per cent of difference in participation rates, with women´s participation increase by 6 per cent in just one year.

The 2023 report stated that 46 per cent women and 49 per cent men make sports a lifelong habit. Moreover, 40 per cent of people aged 35 and more play sports regularly, indicating the growth of health and fitness in Ireland, which would not have been possible without the Government´s efforts.