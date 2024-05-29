Murcia unveils €8M boost for tourist hotspots

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 May 2024 • 19:19
€8M Boost for Murcia Tourism
Image: Shutterstock/aerophoto
FERNANDO López Miras, the president of the Murcia Region, has unveiled plans for €8 million in direct grants aimed at modernising tourist accommodations.
The grants aim to enhance the quality of both hotel and non-hotel lodging options in the region. López Miras emphasised that this initiative is a strategic move to boost the competitiveness of the tourism sector.
The modernisation efforts will primarily benefit areas like Lorca, Cartagena, and Murcia city, as well as coastal hotels and businesses in need of upgrades. Key improvements will focus on energy efficiency, digitalisation, and sustainability.
This funding complements the region’s increased budget for tourism, now totalling €22 million for 2024, double the amount from four years prior.
In addition to promoting coastal tourism, López Miras emphasised Murcia’s cultural, religious, and natural attractions, positioning the region as a diverse year-round destination.
Record-breaking tourism figures in recent years reflect the success of Murcia’s tourism strategy, with visitor arrivals and overnight stays surpassing historical highs. Projections for 2024 suggest continued growth, with nearly 2 million tourists expected to visit the region.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
