Murcia unveils €8M boost for tourist hotspots

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 May 2024 • 19:19

€8M Boost for Murcia Tourism Image: Shutterstock/aerophoto

FERNANDO López Miras, the president of the Murcia Region, has unveiled plans for €8 million in direct grants aimed at modernising tourist accommodations.

Boosting Tourism Competitiveness

The grants aim to enhance the quality of both hotel and non-hotel lodging options in the region. López Miras emphasised that this initiative is a strategic move to boost the competitiveness of the tourism sector.

Focus on Quality and Modernisation

The modernisation efforts will primarily benefit areas like Lorca, Cartagena, and Murcia city, as well as coastal hotels and businesses in need of upgrades. Key improvements will focus on energy efficiency, digitalisation, and sustainability.

This funding complements the region’s increased budget for tourism, now totalling €22 million for 2024, double the amount from four years prior.

Promoting Year-Round Attractions

In addition to promoting coastal tourism, López Miras emphasised Murcia’s cultural, religious, and natural attractions, positioning the region as a diverse year-round destination.

Record-breaking tourism figures in recent years reflect the success of Murcia’s tourism strategy, with visitor arrivals and overnight stays surpassing historical highs. Projections for 2024 suggest continued growth, with nearly 2 million tourists expected to visit the region.

