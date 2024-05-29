Murcia’s olive oil exports on the rise

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 May 2024 • 11:11

Export Increase, Quality Soars. Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

THE Region of Murcia’s extra virgin olive oil exports saw a significant increase of 15 per cent in the latest campaign, surpassing €12 million. The 2023/2024 season witnessed the production of 7,782 tons of high-quality oil across the region’s 44 olive presses.

Impressive Production Figures

Sara Rubira, the councillor for Water, Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, hailed these figures, attributing them to the diligent efforts of local farmers and producers. She emphasised the pivotal role they play in elevating sales figures. Rubira also highlighted recent initiatives undertaken by the government to support the olive sector.

Spotlight on Deortegas Olive Mill

In a recent visit to Yecla, Rubira toured the Deortegas Olive Mill. Founded by a family with a rich history in olive cultivation, Deortegas stands as a testament to the region’s commitment to producing top-tier organic extra virgin olive oil while preserving environmental integrity. With 170 hectares dedicated to traditional and organic farming, boasting 33,000 olive trees across three estates.

