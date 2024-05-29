Nadal bids farewell to Roland Garros

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 May 2024 • 11:45

Rafael Nadal on the court Credit: Kate Tann, Flickr

Rafael Nadal has bid farewell to Roland Garros after his defeat to Zverev at the French Open.

“Maybe in two months I say: ´It´s enough, I can´t give anything else.´ But it´s something I don´t feel yet. I have some goals in mind,” said Nadal after his defeat against Zverev on May 27.

The 14-time champion Nadal lost 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to Zverev in three hours and five minutes. After 115 appearances at the French Open and only three defeats, Nadal´s success seemed inevitable, but the day proved otherwise.

Despite the hip injury that forced him to miss Roland Garros last year, Nadal trained intensively for two weeks before the match. From the start, Zverev dominated the baseline exchanges, but Nadal´s years of triumphs were on display as he held his serve to open up a 5-3 lead.

However, Zverev played an excellent return game and scored the most important points of the match in the tie-break.

Nadal gave his all until the final game of the match. “I don´t know if it’s gonna be the last time if I ́m going to be here in front of all of you. Honestly, I’m not 100 per cent sure, but if it’s the last time, I enjoyed it,” said the player after his loss.