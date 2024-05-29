News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 May 2024 • 18:18

Car Boot Sale

THE car boot sale that is held the first Sunday of every month will take place on June 2 at Restaurant El Pantano on the A356 towards Colmenar overlooking the lake. The timetable is from 9.30 am until 1 pm. For more info call 633 878 471.

Foster Buddy

THE Axarquia Animal Rescue charity has introduced a new way to foster an abandoned animal with their foster buddy system. Have you always wanted to help out but due to regular commitments you find it difficult? Join the buddy system and share the responsibilities with a friend. For info email axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com.

Charity Shop

THE Lux Mundi Charity shop in Torre del Mar is in need of women’s summer clothes, shoes, and handbags. Due a clean-out? Drop your items to Lux Mundi and support a good cause. For more info call 952543334.

Night Run

THE Velez-Malaga town hall has opened the registration for the night run. It will take place on June 22 and you can sign up at atletismovelez.es until June 18.

Water Pressure

IN Benajarafe Alto, the Vélez-Málaga town hall is addressing issues with low water pressure. Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez, Infrastructure Councillor Jesús María Claros, and Deputy Mayor of Benajarafe, Rocío Ruiz, announced that they are implementing necessary measures to resolve this problem.

The project aims to improve the water supply for residents. Additionally, similar actions will be taken in other areas of the municipality facing the same issue. This initiative demonstrates the commitment of the local government to enhance the quality of life for its residents by ensuring reliable access to essential services like water.

Community Heroes

IN a remarkable display of community spirit, Lux Mundi’s Food Drive Torre Del Mar, achieved a milestone this month. Volunteers rallied together to provide essential aid to families in need within the Torre Del Mar vicinity. The end of May saw an extraordinary effort as volunteers diligently packed bags, ultimately benefiting 116 individuals, comprising 71 adults and 45 children.

The success of this endeavour is credited to the collective efforts of volunteers who tirelessly packed, shopped, delivered, and donated items. Their dedication and selflessness highlight the ethos of community support. Without their invaluable contributions, this initiative would not have been possible. The organisers extend their heartfelt gratitude to all involved, recognising their pivotal role in effecting positive change within the local community.

Beach Security

THE recent restoration efforts along the cliffs of El Cantal IN Rincon de la Victoria reflect the area’s commitment to combating vandalism. After the destruction of about 200 metres of wooden fencing recently, the Beach Department of Rincón de la Victoria swiftly took action. Through the installation of 50 new wooden posts, totalling a cost of €3,316.61, the area’s safety and aesthetics were restored.

Sergio Díaz, the councillor of Beaches and Infrastructure, emphasised the importance of securing such heavily trafficked tourist spots. Mayor Francisco Salado condemned the vandalistic acts, urging everyone to uphold civic responsibility. The incident not only tarnishes the city’s image but also burdens local finances. As Rincón de la Victoria appeals for collective vigilance, it highlights the communal duty to safeguard public spaces.

