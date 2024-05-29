Olivia’s hosts a different party

By John Smith •
Updated: 29 May 2024 • 14:11
The three speakers at Olivia’s La Cala
Credit: Mijas Comunicación X
With the European Elections due to take place in Spain on Sunday June 9, the Costa del Sol, has become a target for the Partido Popular (PP).
A special event at Olivia’s Restaurant in La Cala De Mijas which took place on Tuesday May 28 saw a large number of people turn out to show their support.
There were three main speakers, Dolors Montserrat, previous Minister of Health in the Rajoy Administration who is currently a Member of the European Parliament and Vice President of the Group of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament is standing for re-election.
Patricia Navarro, President of the Malaga Partido Popular as well as being a member of the Junta de Andalucia and the third speaker was Mijas Mayor, Ana Mata, the first female mayor of the municipality who wrested control from the PSOE following a vote of no confidence in 2023.
With so many foreign residents in the main towns of the Costa del Sol who can vote in the European Elections, there has been ‘last minute’ activity in those towns which have elected PP Councils with a corridor running through Malaga City, Torremolinos, Benalmadena, Fuengirola (which had its own ‘rally’ on May 23) Mijas, Marbella and Estepona.
Speaking to Euro Weekly News the following day, owner of Olivia’s Elliott Wright said “I am absolutely delighted that Olivia’s was chosen to host such an important event with high profile politicians visiting us.
“I really appreciate the fact that our Mayor Ana Mata chose us for this event and it was great to see so many Spanish people visiting Olivia’s for possibly the first time.
“Listening to Dolors Montserrat speaking, it was really important to hear her party’s views on the need to promote business and tourism which is so close to my heart.”
