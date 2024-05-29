By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 May 2024 • 15:35

Pepe Mel bids farewell to Almería after leading team to key victories. Image: Almeria UD.

Pepe Mel will no longer serve as Almería Football Club’s head coach.

He was brought in on March 13 to lead the team for the final 10 Matchdays of LaLiga EA Sports, with no continuation clauses.

The club extends its gratitude to Pepe Mel for his professionalism and dedication during his nearly two-and-a-half months as the head coach of the team in the top tier of Spanish football.

Assistant Coach Contributions

UD Almería also acknowledges the contributions of assistant coach Nacho Pérez and conditioning coach Álvaro Montiel, who joined the club alongside Pepe Mel.

Mel was the fourth coach of the 2023/24 season, following Vicente Moreno, Alberto Lasarte (serving on an interim basis), and Gaizka Garitano.

Upon Mel’s arrival, UD Almería was at the bottom of the table and had not secured a win in 28 Matchdays.

Debut Match Victory

However, Mel bravely accepted the challenge and led the team to victory in his debut match against Las Palmas.

Under his guidance, the team secured two away wins, two draws, and one defeat. They also achieved a significant 6-1 victory over Cádiz CF at home, leaving fans elated.

In his final press conference, Pepe Mel expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, stating that the resounding victory over Cádiz CF brought smiles to the faces of fans.